Attempted Murder Sends Shockwaves Through Borkathoni Village in Golaghat

A tranquil morning in Borkathoni village, Golaghat, was shattered by a chilling incident of attempted murder, plunging the community into a state of fear and apprehension. The harrowing event unfolded when a local resident, Deen Naik, became the target of a vicious assault by his neighbor, Phani Naik, who allegedly wielded a sharp weapon in an attempt to end his life.
Though the exact motive behind the attack remains unknown, tensions had been brewing between the two parties for quite some time, with Phani Naik reportedly harboring animosity towards Deen Naik.
The situation took a drastic turn on Sunday morning when Phani allegedly attacked Deen Naik at his residence, resulting in chaos among the locals.
Presently, Deen Naik, the victim, has been rushed to the Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital for urgent medical attention, as the authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.
Phani Naik, the assailant, has been apprehended by law enforcement officials and is undergoing interrogation as part of the investigation process.
The incident has left the community on edge, with apprehension and unease prevailing in Golaghat in the wake of the attempted murder. Visual evidence of the highlights the gravity of the situation and prompting concerns among the residents.