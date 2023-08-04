Dhubri

Power Thieves Attack APDCL Employees including SDO in Dhubri, 3 Held

The incident was reported at Balajan locality under Gauripur police station in Assam's Dhubri.
Power Thieves Attack APDCL Employees including SDO in Dhubri, 3 Held
Power Thieves Attack APDCL Employees including SDO in Dhubri, 3 Held
Pratidin Time

The sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Dhubri’s Gauripur Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) along with his officials were brutally assaulted by suspected power (electric) thieves on Friday.

The incident was reported at Balajan locality under Gauripur police station.

According to reports, injured APDCL official identified as Monjurul Haque along with his team had earlier launched an operation in the aforementioned locality against assailants involved in power theft.

The other APDCL employees injured in the incident were Mohidul Haque and Rafiqul Haque.

Following the incident, Assam Director General of police (DGP) GP Singh informed that so far three persons have been arrested in connection to the case.

He also assured not a single culprit would be spared who assaults a government officer on duty and thus, instructed the Dhubri police to take lawful action.

Meanwhile, the injured APDCL employees along with SDO are undergoing medical treatment at Dhubri Medical College Hospital.

Power Thieves Attack APDCL Employees including SDO in Dhubri, 3 Held
Guwahati: Two Mobile Thieves Shot By Cops While Attempting To Flee
Assam police
Crime
Dhubri Medical College
Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL)
DGP GP Singh

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
dhubri>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/dhubri/power-thieves-attack-apdcl-employees-including-sdo-in-dhubri-3-held
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com