Power Thieves Attack APDCL Employees including SDO in Dhubri, 3 Held

The sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Dhubri’s Gauripur Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) along with his officials were brutally assaulted by suspected power (electric) thieves on Friday.
The incident was reported at Balajan locality under Gauripur police station.
According to reports, injured APDCL official identified as Monjurul Haque along with his team had earlier launched an operation in the aforementioned locality against assailants involved in power theft.
The other APDCL employees injured in the incident were Mohidul Haque and Rafiqul Haque.
Following the incident, Assam Director General of police (DGP) GP Singh informed that so far three persons have been arrested in connection to the case.
He also assured not a single culprit would be spared who assaults a government officer on duty and thus, instructed the Dhubri police to take lawful action.
Meanwhile, the injured APDCL employees along with SDO are undergoing medical treatment at Dhubri Medical College Hospital.