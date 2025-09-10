Moran Agitation Escalates: Community Vows to Oust BJP if ST Status Denied

In a powerful show of resistance, people from the Moran community in Upper Assam witnessed a massive show of anger against the BJP government as around 30,000 indigenous people took to the streets on Wednesday.

Gathering in large numbers, they vowed to unseat the BJP from power if their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status was not met at the earliest, asserting that the community’s recognition is long overdue.

The protesters also vowed to continue their agitation until the government fulfils their long-pending demand.

The demonstrators raised slogans such as: “The Moran community will answer the fraud and injustice done to our people”, “The government cannot keep making fake promises while sitting in AC rooms”, “Give us the assurance of ST status directly from Dispur”, “If we are denied ST status, we will bring Assam’s economy to a halt”, “We are not demanding a separate state, just the ST status that is rightfully ours”, “A government that dominates and ignores the Moran community will not last long”, “Mere discussions are not enough, we need written assurances.”

An agitated declared, “The Moran community’s movement will continue until our demands are met. The government has betrayed us with false promises, and we will no longer be misled by the BJP. From today, we intensify our protest until we get what is rightfully ours. We will not wait for endless discussion. This is the united protest of every single Moran community member.”

