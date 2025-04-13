Protests Erupt at Dhubri L&T; Site After Security Guard's Murder Over Theft Resistance

Tensions flared at the L&T construction site of the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge following the brutal murder of a security guard, the second such incident in recent months linked to rampant theft of construction materials.

Advertisment

The deceased, Manjur Ali, a security guard deployed at the site, was reportedly intercepted and killed on the night of April 11 after he tried to prevent a group of miscreants from stealing iron materials from the under-construction bridge. The incident has sparked massive outrage among workers and locals alike.

Sources allege that materials like iron and other valuable resources used in the construction of the bridge are being frequently stolen by local gangs. Despite repeated incidents, the company has reportedly failed to implement effective measures to prevent such thefts, putting the lives of workers—particularly security personnel—at risk.

In a similar incident earlier this year, Sujab Ali, a local resident of Bhasanichar village, was stabbed to death after he captured a fuel theft incident on his mobile phone. His killing had already raised serious questions about the safety and oversight at the construction site.

Following the latest murder, over 100 security guards have launched a protest, demanding protection and immediate action. Even after 24 hours, Manjur Ali’s body had not been sent for post-mortem nor handed over to his family, prompting further anger among the protesters, who have now warned of a work boycott.

The protesting guards, fearing for their lives, have sat on dharna, seeking assurance of safety. Meanwhile, a cloud of grief hangs over the family of the slain guard, and shockwaves have spread across the region.

Dhubri Police have so far arrested one individual in connection with the murder, while others involved in the crime remain absconding. The investigation is ongoing.

Also Read: Economic Transformation in the Northeast: Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge Takes Shape