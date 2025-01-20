Economic Transformation in the Northeast: Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge Takes Shape

The ambitious Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge project, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is making remarkable progress, bringing hope to the people of Dhubri. Once completed, this 19.3 km-long bridge, spanning the Brahmaputra River, will be India's second-longest river bridge and significantly enhance connectivity between Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya. Expected to be finished by 2028, the project is set to revolutionize travel, trade, and employment opportunities in the region.

Dr. Debomoy Sanyal, Chairman of Dhubri Municipality and a senior BJP leader, praised the contribution of Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing the government's efforts in strengthening infrastructure and connectivity. “I thank PM Modi-BJP government for the initiative; this second longest bridge in Asia will connect two important states through Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya. This will ease in 30 to 40 kilometres if one travels to Guwahati from Dhubri. Further if one wants to travel towards Tripura, Mizoram or even Manipur, the road will be very short. This will help in fuel consumption with more time consumption. Thus, as per economic concerns, this bridge will be very helpful," said Dr. Sanyal.

He further added, “This project will create more employment opportunities, especially with the rise of hotels and shelter homes in Dhubri. However, if the people in this district do not keep pace with the ongoing developments during the bridge's construction, they risk falling behind. In the near future, the Multi-modal Logistics Park in Jogighopa Dhubri will bring additional benefits to the region. Furthermore, the Rupsi airport will be upgraded. The district is not only seeing the construction of four-lane roads but also six-lane roads, which will enhance economic stability in Lower Assam through improved connectivity with Bangladesh. With these initiatives, western Assam is poised to transform into a developed region in the next 15 to 20 years. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been instrumental in driving these changes.” The project, with an estimated cost of ₹5,000 crore, is already halfway to completion. As previously mentioned, the bridge will link crucial routes between Assam and Meghalaya, facilitating easier access to neighbouring regions such as Tripura, Mizoram, and even Manipur. Additionally, it is expected to greatly reduce the occurrence of boat accidents in the area. Irfan Khandakar, an eminent social worker in Dhubri, highlighted the broader social and cultural benefits of the bridge, saying, "This project cannot be labelled as economically and financially development project, it is also for social and cultural development. After completion of this project, it will help people in Dhubri in Assam for their business travel to Meghalaya with ease and vice versa and also people of Meghalaya can export their goods to other parts of the nation. Boat accidents in Dhubri will come down after this project. The communication gap between the people of Phulbari in Meghalaya and Dhubri in Assam will come down. Locals men are engaged in this project which has given a boost to the employment opportunities in the area."

It is noteworthy to mention that the bridge is set to be a transformative infrastructure project, not just for Assam and Meghalaya, but for the entire Northeast.

