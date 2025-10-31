Roi Roi Binale”: Dhubri Cinema Hall Housefull for Assamese Film After 30 Years

Dhubri witnessed a historic moment as audiences thronged Vishnu Cinema Hall to watch Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale.

The cinema hall, the only one in the district, hosted four shows, with the first screening beginning at 11 am. Every show was reported to be housefull, reflecting the immense love and respect the people of Dhubri hold for Zubeen Garg.

One audience member shared, “Our love for Zubeen da cannot be expressed in words. We have been waiting for Roi Roi Binale for a long time. Seeing every show house full shows how deeply people love him.”

This marks the first time in over three decades that an Assamese cinema has drawn full-capacity audiences in Dhubri, highlighting both Zubeen Garg’s unmatched popularity.

