Zubeen Garg Lives Through Cinema: Final Film Out, Wife Shares Emotional Reflections

Legendary Assamese singer and actor Zubeen Garg’s much-anticipated final film was released today, drawing fans to theaters across Assam and beyond to celebrate his life and work.

Speaking to the media, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late artist, said, “He always loved the rain. When his mortal remains returned to Assam, it rained, and today’s weather feels like a reflection of his enduring presence. It is comforting to feel that he remains connected with us, and I believe the dreams he had for Assamese cinema will be fulfilled.”

She added, “The response to Roi Roi Binale today shows how deeply his work touched people. He had devoted himself to strengthening Assamese cinema, and seeing the film released nationwide with such appreciation is a testament to his vision. I am preparing to watch the movie, confident that he would be happy with the love and support from the audience. May his soul rest in peace.”

The release of Zubeen Garg’s final film stands as a poignant tribute to his enduring impact on music and Assamese cinema, giving fans a final chance to honor his legacy on the big screen.

On Friday, Assam was swept by an overwhelming wave of emotion as Roi Roi Binale, the late artist’s last cinematic venture, premiered across the state. For countless admirers, the screening was more than a film release — it was a heartfelt farewell to a cultural icon whose art and music shaped generations.

The first screening began at 4:25 a.m. at Matrix Cinema Hall, Beltola — an unusual time, yet perfectly fitting for Zubeen’s unorthodox spirit. Long before sunrise, hundreds of fans gathered outside the theatre, carrying posters and wearing scarves, their faces marked by anticipation and quiet grief. The air was heavy with nostalgia and reverence, as though the city itself was holding its breath for one last glimpse of its beloved icon.

‘Roi Roi Binale’, directed, composed, and envisioned by Zubeen Garg, stands as his last gift to Assamese cinema. The film is being hailed as a reflection of his boundless creativity, restless energy, and his deep-rooted love for Assam and its people.

Inside the cinema halls, emotions ran high. Every scene, every lyric, every frame drew thunderous applause followed by silence — the kind that speaks louder than words. Viewers described the film as “vintage Zubeen” — intense, poetic, and deeply personal.

A fan, fighting back tears after the show, said, “Zubeen Garg would have never thought this would be his last movie, but he did a commendable job. Through this film, he has expressed everything about his life. Zubeen was truly a messenger of God who knew we are all born for a reason and must one day leave — and he showed that truth beautifully.”

Another viewer said, “I got emotional watching the movie. I couldn’t believe he’s gone. It felt like we met Zubeen once again today. Every dialogue and scene carried his soul.”

Also Read: Tears, Applause & Immortality: Zubeen’s Final Film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Leaves Assam in Emotion