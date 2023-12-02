Safety Alarms Ring as Another Jal Jeevan Mission Worker Dies In Assam
Tragedy struck again at a Jal Jeevan Mission project site in Assam as another worker lost his life on Saturday morning, succumbing to electrocution. The fresh incident was reported from Bilasipara under Assam’s Dhubri district.
The deceased worker, identified as one Hemraj, hailed from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Sources revealed that Hemraj was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-voltage electric wire while on duty. He died on the spot.
It is alleged that the tragic incident was a result of negligence on the part of the contractor as well as the engineers, sources said.
The incident adds to the concerning trend of fatal accidents at these sites, raising safety concerns and worker protection.
Recently in Golaghat, three workers sustained serious injuries after falling of an under-construction water tank of the Jal Jeevan Mission project after it suddenly collapsed. The trio was rushed to a nearby hospital and was undergoing medical treatment.
A day before, two such workers employed at the project site were electrocuted to death in Gogamukh after coming in contact with an 11,000-volt electric wire while installing an electric post at the site at Mingmang.
In October, a worker tragically lost his life after he accidentally fell from an under-construction water tank of the project at Nawboicha in Lakhimpur district. The deceased worker was Nitu Bordoloi, a resident of Morigaon district
In the month of September, two workers died after accidentally falling into a deep tank filled with water while working at the project site at Hatichong locality in Nagaon district.