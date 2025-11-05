Students, Locals Wade Into River to Protest Incomplete Bridge in Dhubri

Residents and students in Bilasipara, Dhubri district, have taken a dramatic step to demand the completion of an incomplete bridge over the Gaurang River, which has been under construction for the past seven years.

Hundreds of students, along with local villagers, waded into the river to highlight the hardships faced due to the unfinished bridge, which connects Lakhiganj to Chinamari. The protest drew widespread attention as it symbolised the daily struggles of commuters forced to navigate the river by boat, especially after sunset when boats are unavailable.

“One day seven years ago, construction of the bridge began, but it stopped and has remained incomplete since then,” said one student protesting. “When we go to school or need to transport an emergency patient, the lack of proper connectivity causes immense problems. Many days we could not attend school or had to return home. We urge the Hon’ble Chief Minister to ensure the bridge is completed so that communication and daily travel can be safe and convenient.”

Another local resident added, “The work started seven years ago, and four years ago half of the bridge was completed. They promised an extension, but three years have passed with no progress. Every day, more than 500 students travel to school, and the poor connectivity makes it extremely difficult for them to commute.”

The protesters have appealed directly to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to expedite the completion of the bridge, citing both safety concerns and the inconvenience caused to students and the wider community.