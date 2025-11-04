Bridge Under CM’s Flagship Scheme Collapses in Mariani Before Completion

A bridge being built under the Mukhyamantrir Paki Path Nirman Achoni in Mariani has collapsed even before it could be completed — a shocking failure that has stirred anger among residents and raised serious questions about the quality of public infrastructure in Assam.

The incident took place on the Dhapatbari Tea Estate–Dhodar Ali connecting road, a project executed by the Public Works Department (PWD) under the government’s flagship rural connectivity initiative. Locals woke up to the sight of the bridge’s retaining wall crumbling down, exposing what many believe to be rampant corruption and negligence.

Eyewitnesses and residents claim that the construction work was carried out without any proper supervision, with poor-quality cement, sand, and iron rods being used throughout.

Both sides of the bridge are reportedly cracking apart, with sections of the wall already sliding off — even though the project has yet to be completed or opened to the public. Locals allege that the contractor and PWD officials worked “as they pleased,” ignoring basic safety norms and engineering standards.

The incident has sparked widespread public outrage in Mariani, with residents accusing the PWD of turning a blind eye to shoddy construction practices. Many have called for a high-level probe and strict action against those responsible, warning that such negligence could endanger lives once the route opens for regular traffic.