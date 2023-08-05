Suspected ‘Ansarullah Bangla’ Member Arrested in Assam’s Dhubri

The Dhubri Police arrested one person for his alleged connection with the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) on Saturday.
According to sources, one Abdus Sukur Ali of Takimari village in Lakhipur sub-division of Goalpara was arrested from Nayeralga block in Dhubri.
The aforementioned ABT member is currently being thoroughly questioned by the Dhubri police.
Earlier in the month of May this year, one person was apprehended by Dhubri police for his alleged connection with the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).
The arrested person has been identified as Nazrul Islam. He was arrested by the Dhubri Police from Sastarghat Sector 3 area situated at the India-Bangladesh border. The Dhubri Police has launched an interrogation into the case.
Interestingly on April this year, three individuals were apprehended for their alleged connection with the ABT module in Dhubri.
The arrested persons are identified as Md. Safiqul Islam, Md. Mojahidul Mandol, and Md. Badshah Seikh.
The three persons were kept under the custody of the Dhubri Police for eight days after they were arrested.
Sources informed that the police later arrested Nazrul Islam based on the interrogation of the three persons.
It may be mentioned that Ansarullah Bangla is an Islamic Jihadi group known as a wing of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent. The outfit has been actively operating in Lower Assam to induct more youths in the Jidahi module, police said.