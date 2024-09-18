Veterinary Care Desperately Needed: Assam Farmers Struggle with Cowpox Outbreak

In Tamarhat town, Dhubri district of Assam, cattle herders are expressing profound disappointment as they struggle to treat their animals afflicted with Cowpox and Pseudocowpox. Despite the Assam government's efforts to boost the cattle industry, the absence of veterinary hospitals in the greater Tamarhat area has left farmers helpless.
Reports indicate that outbreaks of these diseases have led to the death of at least fifty cattle in Barkhasua and Sarpamari villages, with hundreds more still suffering from the illness. The situation is dire as herders are left to rely on home remedies, resulting in further casualties and significant financial strain.
A local farmer voiced the frustration to the media, stating, “A large number of people are feeding their families through cow rearing, but due to lack of treatment, they have to scramble freely for cow money.”
The affected herders are urgently calling for the deployment of veterinary doctors and immediate medical intervention to address the crisis and save their remaining cattle.