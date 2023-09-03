NFR Wins Prestigious PMI South Asia Award for Innovative Elephant Protection Project

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has clinched the coveted 2023 Project Management Institute (PMI) South Asia award for 'Micro Project of the Year.' This marks the first-ever victory for any zonal railway under the Ministry of Railways since the award's inception in 2009. The project that secured this esteemed recognition is the 'Intrusion Detection System for saving elephant lives.'
The NFR won the award by defeating Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).
It is to be mentioned that in 2022, the award in this category was bagged by the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).
Several organizations, including Bosch, IBM, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata, State Bank of India (SBI), Reliance, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Engineers India Limited (EIL) besides others participated in the prestigious annual awards.
The PMI South Asia took entries from organisations for projects completed by March 31, 2023, for the 2023 annual awards.
The NF Railway had to go through four grueling stages to qualify for the award. The award was given away in a ceremony held in Chennai on Saturday (September 2).