Woman Allegedly Raped and Murdered by Brother-in-Law in Assam’s Dhubri

A shocking incident has emerged from Kachuarkhas Second Block in Dhubri, where a woman was allegedly raped and murdered by her brother-in-law.

The victim, identified as Beauty Begum, was found hanging at her residence on Wednesday, triggering outrage in the area.

Dharmashala Police in Dhubri have reached the scene and detained the victim's father-in-law, Sattar Ali, also known as Daku, for questioning.

According to the victim's family, Nur Alam, the victim's brother-in-law, allegedly raped her when no one else was at home. Beauty Begum reportedly informed her mother about the assault, and her father later conveyed the matter to Sattar Ali. However, it is alleged that he ignored the complaint. Instead of supporting his wife, Zakir Hussain, the victim’s husband, reportedly blamed her for the incident.

The victim’s family has rejected claims of suicide, alleging that Beauty Begum was murdered and then hanged to cover up the crime.

They have filed accusations against Nur Alam, Zakir Hussain, Sattar Ali, and in-laws Jahannara Begum and Jahangir Alam, alleging their involvement in the murder and the attempt to stage it as suicide.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation, and further developments are awaited.

