Woman Attacked with Sharp Weapon in Assam’s Dhubri

In a shocking incident, a woman was attacked with sharp weapons in Assam’s Dhubri district on Saturday night.

According to sources, the incident was reported at New Ghat in Dhubri where a few miscreants stabbed the woman on her stomach and back with a sharp weapon.

The victim has been identified as Anuwara who was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

It has come to the fore that the victim was a mentally disorder.

