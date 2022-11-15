Dhula Minor Death Case: 3 Accused Doctors Granted Bail

The three doctors who were arrested in connection to the unnatural death of a minor girl in Dhula in Assam's Darrang district have been granted bail.

The three doctors are Dr. Arun Ch. Deka, Dr. Ajanta Bordoloi and Dr. Anupam Sharma.

Their bail has been granted by the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday.

All three doctors of the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital had been arrested for framing the death of the minor girl as suicide.

The investigations that were conducted revealed that there were several commissions and omissions committed by the three doctors while conducting the first post-mortem over the dead body.

However, during the second post-mortem done by high-level medical teams of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), AIIMS and NEIGRIHMS, it was proved that the girl was molested and murdered and it was not suicide.