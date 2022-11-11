Dhula Minor Death Case: Circle Officer Arrested By CID

Dhula circle officer Ashirbad Hazarika was on Friday arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police after he reportedly surrendered before them.

According to reports, the circle officer and executive magistrate in the government Assam had surrendered before CID yesterday.

Officials informed that he was arrested early today morning. It may be noted that he was one of the accused in the murder case of a minor tribal girl in Dhula in the Darrang district of Assam. Several high profile arrests have been made in the case so far.

On the other hand, three doctors arrested in connection with the case, appeared before the Gauhati High Court to seek bail.

Meanwhile, Ashirbad Hazarika has also reportedly sought anticipatory bail in the case, which will be heard today by the court. However, CID is prepared to put objection to the bail and a team of CID officials is reportedly headed to the court to submit the case diary to oppose his bail plea.

It may be noted that one of the prime accused in the Dhula minor girl death case, Raj Mohan Ray had surrendered before CID yesterday. He had been on the run since the incident took place and arrived at the CID office to surrender, soon after which he was arrested.

Ray has been accused of trying to conceal findings of the investigation in the murder case of the tribal girl.