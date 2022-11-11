Dhula Minor Death Case: Circle Officer Arrested By CID

Dhula circle officer Ashirbad Hazarika was on Friday arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police after he reportedly surrendered before them.
According to reports, the circle officer and executive magistrate in the government Assam had surrendered before CID yesterday.
Officials informed that he was arrested early today morning. It may be noted that he was one of the accused in the murder case of a minor tribal girl in Dhula in the Darrang district of Assam. Several high profile arrests have been made in the case so far.
On the other hand, three doctors arrested in connection with the case, appeared before the Gauhati High Court to seek bail.
Meanwhile, Ashirbad Hazarika has also reportedly sought anticipatory bail in the case, which will be heard today by the court. However, CID is prepared to put objection to the bail and a team of CID officials is reportedly headed to the court to submit the case diary to oppose his bail plea.
It may be noted that one of the prime accused in the Dhula minor girl death case, Raj Mohan Ray had surrendered before CID yesterday. He had been on the run since the incident took place and arrived at the CID office to surrender, soon after which he was arrested.
Ray has been accused of trying to conceal findings of the investigation in the murder case of the tribal girl.
Earlier, CID had arrested the officer in-charge (OC) of Dhula Police Station, Utpal Bora in connection with the case in Assam’s Darrang district on November 1.
Utpal was arrested for negligence in investigation in the murder case. According to sources, CID led a special investigation team to investigate the matter. The matter was investigated with the intervention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Moreover, three doctors, Dr. Arun Ch. Deka, Dr. Ajanta Bordoloi and Dr. Anupam Sharma of the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital, had been arrested in connection with the unnatural death of the 13-year-old minor girl. All three doctors had been arrested for framing the death of the minor girl as suicide.
In addition, the Additional SP of the Dhula Police Station, Rupam Phukan had also been arrested for failing to perform his duty and trying to protect the accused. Phukan had reportedly accepted Rs 1.5 lakhs as bribe from the kin of the accused.
The Dhula Police displayed extreme dereliction of duty in collecting of photographic and video graphic evidence of the incident. It has been further alleged that the OC of the Dhula Police Station had put pressure on the family members of the deceased to not file a written complaint on the unnatural death.