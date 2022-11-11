Dhula Minor Death Case: Suspended SP Taken to 3-Day CID Custody

Suspended Superintendent of Police (SP) of Darrang district, Rajmohan Roy has been taken to 3-day custody by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam, in connection with the unnatural death of the minor girl in Dhula.

According to reports, Rajmohan Roy, who had been suspended since the incident came to light, had surrendered before the CID on Thursday.

Roy had been on the run since the incident took place. He arrived at the CID office to surrender, soon after which he was arrested yesterday.

Meanwhile, Additional SP of the Dhula Police Station, Rupam Phukan has been sent to judicial custody.

Rupam Phukan was arrested for failing to perform his duties and trying to protect the accused. Phukan had also accepted Rs 1.5 lakhs as bribe from the kin of the accused.

On the other hand, executive magistrate Ashirbad Hazarika was arrested by the CID on Friday after he reportedly surrendered before them.

According to reports, the circle officer and executive magistrate in the Assam Government had surrendered before CID yesterday.