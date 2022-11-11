Cotton University Gets New Students' Union | Check List Of Winners

The results for the elections to the Cotton University Students' Union (CUSU) were declared on Friday and Tridip Bhagawati won the race to become the next President.
Apart from the post of President, Himaparna Das became the new Vice-President. The post of General Secretary went to Rituraj Saikia, while Nayana Bora won the race to the post of Assistant General Secretary.
Meanwhile, Ankur Jyoti Sharma was elected as the Editor for Cottonian magazine. Binoy Kalita won the post of Debate Secretary and Rimlim Bhuyan was elected to the post of Cultural Secretary.
In addition, Hridaya Nanda Kalita, the only independent candidate, won the post of Men's Common Secretary Room and Bipasha Das won the post of Women's Common Room Secretary.
Furthermore, Cricket Secretary post went to Dipjyoti Baishya and Music Secretary went to Bahniman Gohain.
Elsewhere, Debagyan Baruah was elected to the post of Tennis, Swimming and Gymnasium Secretary, while Lisa Medhi won the post of Secretary of Minor Game Section.
Lastly, Secretary for Social Services post was won by Bitupon Doley and Anna Timungpi won the race for the post of Athletics Secretary.
It may be noted that elections to fill up the vacant posts to the students' union were held yesterday and counting of votes took place today at the end of which the results were declared.