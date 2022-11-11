Cotton University Gets New Students' Union | Check List Of Winners

The results for the elections to the Cotton University Students' Union (CUSU) were declared on Friday and Tridip Bhagawati won the race to become the next President.

Apart from the post of President, Himaparna Das became the new Vice-President. The post of General Secretary went to Rituraj Saikia, while Nayana Bora won the race to the post of Assistant General Secretary.

Meanwhile, Ankur Jyoti Sharma was elected as the Editor for Cottonian magazine. Binoy Kalita won the post of Debate Secretary and Rimlim Bhuyan was elected to the post of Cultural Secretary.

In addition, Hridaya Nanda Kalita, the only independent candidate, won the post of Men's Common Secretary Room and Bipasha Das won the post of Women's Common Room Secretary.