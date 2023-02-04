Dhula Minor Death: CID Files Supplementary Charge Sheet

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has filed a supplementary charge sheet in the court in connection with the unnatural death of a 13-year-old girl in Dhula in Assam’s Darrang district.

As per reports, three doctors have been named as accused in the charge sheet. The three accused doctors are Dr. Arun Ch. Deka, Dr. Ajanta Bordoloi and Dr. Anupam Sharma of the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, Ashirbad Hazarika, the Executive Magistrate of the Dalgaon Revenue Circle has been named as a co-accused.

It may be mentioned that on August 12, Rajmohan Ray, Rupam Phukan and OC of the Dhula Police Station were suspended over allegations of mishandling a case of unnatural death of a minor girl at the residence of Krishna Kamal Baruah in Dhula on June 11.

All the doctors had reportedly framed the death of the minor girl as suicide and produced a fake post-mortem report. The investigations that were conducted revealed that there were several commissions and omissions committed by the three doctors while conducting the first post-mortem over the dead body.

However, during the second post-mortem done by high-level medical teams of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), AIIMS and NEIGRIHMS, it was proved that the girl was molested and murdered and not suicide.

On the other hand, Hazarika had stated the minor girl’s death was a result of suicide without him being present at the spot when the incident had occurred.