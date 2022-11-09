Dhula Minor Death: Darrang SP’s Bail Plea Rejected

The bail plea of suspended Superintendent of Police (SP) of Darrang district, Rajmohan Ray has been rejected by the Gauhati High Court.

The court has ordered the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to submit the case diary on Monday.

The SP is still on the run after allegations of mishandling the case of the death of the 13-year-old girl in Darrang’s Dhula was raised against him.

Meanwhile, additional SP Rupam Phukan has been remanded to two more days of CID custody. He was produced before a special court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, three doctors were arrested in connection with the minor girl’s death case. The arrested doctors are Dr. Arun Ch. Deka, Dr. Ajanta Bordoloi and Dr. Anupam Sharma of the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital.

Earlier today, the CID summoned the Executive Magistrate Ashirbad Hazarika of the Dalgaon Revenue Circle.