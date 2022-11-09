Virat Kohli Seen Grimacing In Pain After Being Hit During Practice

Former team India captain Virat Kohli was injured on Wednesday during a training session ahead of the semi-final encounter against England in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

According to reports, Kohli was hit in his groin area off the bowling of Harshal Patel. He was spotted going to ground before standing up again.

Following reports of his injury, Kohli’s involvement in the much anticipated encounter, schedule to take place on Thursday, is in doubt now.

This comes after skipper Rohit Sharma was injured during training on Tuesday. He took a hit on his forearm after which he was spotted leaving the nets.

However, he returned after a while and batted again and was also very good.

Back to back injuries like these to star batters of the team have frightened fans, who are rooting for an India versus Pakistan final event. Both teams though will have to go past their next hurdles in England and New Zealand respectively.