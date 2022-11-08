Dhula Minor Death Case: 3 Doctors, Additional SP Arrested

Three doctors have been arrested in connection with the unnatural death of a 13-year-old girl in Dhula in Assam’s Darrang district.

The arrested doctors are Dr. Arun Ch. Deka, Dr. Ajanta Bordoloi and Dr. Anupam Sharma of the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital.

All the three doctors have been arrested for framing the death of the minor girl as suicide.

The investigations that were conducted revealed that there were several commissions and omissions committed by the three doctors while conducting the first post-mortem over the dead body.

However, during the second post-mortem done by high-level medical teams of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), AIIMS and NEIGRIHMS, it was proved that the girl was molested and murdered and not suicide.

The arrested doctors were produced before the Special Court in Mangaldoi on Tuesday and have been taken into two-day police custody.