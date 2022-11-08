Dhula Minor Death Case: 3 Doctors, Additional SP Arrested

Three doctors have been arrested in connection with the unnatural death of a 13-year-old girl in Dhula in Assam’s Darrang district.
The arrested doctors are Dr. Arun Ch. Deka, Dr. Ajanta Bordoloi and Dr. Anupam Sharma of the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital.
All the three doctors have been arrested for framing the death of the minor girl as suicide.
The investigations that were conducted revealed that there were several commissions and omissions committed by the three doctors while conducting the first post-mortem over the dead body.
However, during the second post-mortem done by high-level medical teams of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), AIIMS and NEIGRIHMS, it was proved that the girl was molested and murdered and not suicide.
The arrested doctors were produced before the Special Court in Mangaldoi on Tuesday and have been taken into two-day police custody.
Furthermore, the Additional SP of the Dhula Police Station, Rupam Phukan has also been arrested for failing to perform his duty and trying to protect the accused.
Phukan had also accepted Rs 1.5 lakhs as bribe from the kin of the accused. He is being produced before the Court and police remand is being sought for further interrogation.
The Dhula Police displayed extreme dereliction of duty in collecting of photographic and video graphic evidence of the incident. It has been further alleged that the OC of the Dhula Police Station had put pressure on the family members of the deceased to not file a written complaint on the unnatural death
Meanwhile, search operations have also been launched in the houses of SP Rajmohan Ray and Additional SP Rupam Phukan.
It may be mentioned that on August 12, Rajmohan Ray, Rupam Phukan and OC of the Dhula Police Station were suspended over allegations of mishandling a case of unnatural death of a minor girl at the residence of Krishna Kamal Baruah in Dhula on June 11.