Assam CM Inaugurates NE’s Largest Cold Storage Facility in Chaygaon

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated Northeast India’s largest-ever cold storage facility in Kamrup district's Chaygaon and a fruit processing centre in Paneri on Tuesday.

The facility has a storage capacity of 5,000-MT and has been constructed by the state government at the cost of Rs 24.75 crores.

The chief minister also lauded Bhogali Jalpan proprietor Ajit Sarma Baruah and his wife Anjali Sarma Baruah for coming forward to set up the food processing centre for Rs 2.89 crores at Paneri. Notably, the state government provided 50 percent subsidy for the centre.

Taking to twitter, CM Sarma said, “Inaugurated North East’s biggest cold storage with 5,000-MT capacity at Chaygaon, which will augment our agri infrastructure. This facility built at a cost of ₹24.75 cr will result in huge savings for our farmers who lose part of their produce due to lack of storage facilities."