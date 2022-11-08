Assam CM Inaugurates NE’s Largest Cold Storage Facility in Chaygaon

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated Northeast India’s largest-ever cold storage facility in Kamrup district's Chaygaon and a fruit processing centre in Paneri on Tuesday.
The facility has a storage capacity of 5,000-MT and has been constructed by the state government at the cost of Rs 24.75 crores.
The chief minister also lauded Bhogali Jalpan proprietor Ajit Sarma Baruah and his wife Anjali Sarma Baruah for coming forward to set up the food processing centre for Rs 2.89 crores at Paneri. Notably, the state government provided 50 percent subsidy for the centre.
Taking to twitter, CM Sarma said, “Inaugurated North East’s biggest cold storage with 5,000-MT capacity at Chaygaon, which will augment our agri infrastructure. This facility built at a cost of ₹24.75 cr will result in huge savings for our farmers who lose part of their produce due to lack of storage facilities."
Meanwhile, addressing a public rally at Chhaygaon College playground on the occasion, CM Sarma said, “Inauguration of the cold storage with 5,000-MT capacity at Chaygaon and the fruit processing centre at Paneri marks a new chapter in Assam’s agriculture sector. Food processing and proper packaging of agri-horticultural produce will lead to economic transformation in our State.”
The Assam CM also emphasised on planting of high-value trees like sal, agar, teak, etc, at home to reap economic benefits.
In his speech, the CM further said, “We will hike MSP for paddy to Rs 2,006, bring 9 lakh more people under Orunodoi ambit from next month, distribute 52 lakh ration cards from January next year, give free medical treatment to ration card holders up to Rs 5 lakhs and set up 25 new colleges next year.”