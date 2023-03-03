Dhula Minor Death: OC Arrested Again

The CID of Assam Police on Friday again arrested Utpal Bora who was suspendedfor unfairly handling a case of unnatural death of a 13 year old girl in Dhekiajuli.

The CID has arrested the suspended inspector Utpal Bora to have a clear vision of the case. Moreover, Bora’s wife has also been arrested.

Bora and his wife Pratibha Deka, were apprehended during the early evening period of Friday.

According to sources, after digging into the matter a hefty amount of money has been recovered from the resident of Utpal Bora.

Both of them have been produced before the special judge. Eventually, the court remanded them to stay in the custody of CID for five days.

Last year, one of the prime accused in the Dhula minor girl death case in Assam’s Darrang, surrendered before the Crime investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police.

According to reports, Rajmohan Roy, superintendent of police (SP) posted at the Dhula Police Station in the Darrang district, who had been suspended since the incident came to light, has surrendered before the CID.

Rajmohan Roy, who was on the run, since the incident took place, arrived at the CID office to surrender, soon after which he was arrested.

It has come to the fore that the CID had summoned him after which he arrived at the police station.

Utpal was arrested for negligence in investigation in the murder case. According to sources, CID led a special investigation team to investigate the matter. The matter was investigated with the intervention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.