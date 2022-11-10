Prime Accused In Dhula Minor Death Case Surrenders Before CID

One of the prime accused in the Dhula minor girl death case in Assam’s Darrang, surrendered before the Crime investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police on Thursday.

According to reports, Rajmohan Roy, superintendent of police (SP) posted at the Dhula Police Station in the Darrang district, who had been suspended since the incident came to light, has surrendered before the CID.

Rajmohan Roy, who had been on the run, since the incident took place, arrived at the CID office to surrender, soon after which he was arrested.

It has come to the fore that the CID had summoned him on Wednesday after which he appeared at their office.

Meanwhile, Rajmohan Roy has been accused of trying to conceal findings of the investigation in the murder case of a tribal girl.

It may be noted that CID had arrested the officer in-charge (OC) of Dhula Police Station, Utpal Bora in connection with the case in Assam’s Darrang district on November 1.

Utpal was arrested for negligence in investigation in the murder case. According to sources, CID led a special investigation team to investigate the matter. The matter was investigated with the intervention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Moreover, three doctors have been arrested in connection with the unnatural death of the 13-year-old minor girl. The arrested doctors were Dr. Arun Ch. Deka, Dr. Ajanta Bordoloi and Dr. Anupam Sharma of the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital.

All three doctors had been arrested for framing the death of the minor girl as suicide. The investigations that were conducted revealed that there were several commissions and omissions committed by the three doctors while conducting the first post-mortem on the dead body.