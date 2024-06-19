Dhula OC Dismissed From Service Over Minor Girl's Death In 2022

"A Departmental Proceeding No. 01/2023 of Darrang DEF was initiated against SI(UB) Utpal Bora, the then SI(UB) of Darrang DEF for acts done during posting at Dhula Police Station of Darrang DEF. On the basis of the - 1.Available evidentiary records & 2.Statements of prosecution witnesses and facts, and in consideration of all facts, for the act of gross misconduct committed by the charged officer, the charged officer SI Utpal Bora is hereby awarded the penalty of "DISMISSAL FROM SERVICE" per rules," wrote GP Singh on X.