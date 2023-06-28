Dibrugarh: 12-Hr Bandh in Lahowal Constituency Against Delimitation Draft

Protests erupted in various parts of Assam against delimitation proposal by the Election Commission of India (ECI). After the 12-hour bandh on Barak Valley on Tuesday, normal life hit in Lahowal in Dibrugarh district on Wednesday.

A 12-hour bandh has been called in Lahowal constituency today against the delimitation draft proposed by ECI.

Notably, the people of Lahowal constituency staged sit-in-demonstration after the ECI released the draft delimitation proposal. The constituency has been divided into four parts- Tingkhang, Chabua, Dibrugarh and Duliajan.

Opposing the delimitation of the constituency, a 12-hour bandh has been called from 5 AM on Wednesday till 5 pm.

Notably, police on Tuesday detained over 300 protestors, including Congress MLA from Karimganj (North) Kamalakhya De Purukayastha, and the party’s Cachar district president Abhijit Paul.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said protestors from all parties have been detained as they were preventing people to go out for work.

“These are preventive arrests. We are trying to help the common people”, he said.

According to the draft delimitation proposal published by the Election Commission, the number of assembly seats in the three districts will be reduced to 13 from the existing 15. There was also a proposal for a change in names of a few constituencies.

Several political leaders, including from the ruling BJP, have expressed their dissatisfaction over the draft proposals.