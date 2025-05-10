Dibrugarh Airport Renamed After Bhupen Hazarika, Cabinet Clears Centenary Tribute

In a significant meeting held on Saturday, the Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved a series of key welfare schemes and infrastructure initiatives aimed at boosting the state’s development. Among the major decisions was the renaming of Dibrugarh Airport in honour of cultural icon and Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Airport, Dibrugarh

In celebration of the birth centenary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the Cabinet approved the renaming of Dibrugarh Airport after the legendary artist. A special one-day session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will soon be convened to pass a resolution, which will be forwarded to the Union Government for final approval.

Welfare for Tea Garden Workers

Marking 200 years of Assam tea, the Cabinet launched the Assam Tea Garden Workers' Financial Assistance Scheme, 2025, which promises a one-time financial grant of ₹25,000 to approximately 7 lakh tea garden workers. This initiative fulfills a major commitment made in the Assam Budget 2025.

Apun Ghar and Apun Bahan Schemes Extended

The Cabinet approved the extension of the Apun Ghar Scheme to include regular employees of notified State PSUs and contractual employees of State Government Organizations, provided their services are recognized up to the age of 60. The loan limit under the scheme will now be ₹30 lakh.

Chief Minister’s Jibon Prerana Scheme

To support youth empowerment, the Cabinet cleared the Chief Minister's Jibon Prerana Scheme for eligible graduates and research scholars. From October 2025, graduates of the 2024–25 academic batch who are permanent residents of Assam will receive ₹2,500 per month for one year. Research scholars in Assam’s public universities, including Divyang researchers, will be provided one-time financial assistance.

Push for Electronics Manufacturing

To boost industrial growth, the Cabinet approved the Assam Electronics Components Manufacturing Top-Up Scheme, 2025, which will provide a 60% top-up on incentives sanctioned by the Government of India. Additional benefits include SGST reimbursement, free land, and other subsidies to attract investment.

Promotion of Pumped Hydro Energy

In a bid to make Assam a leader in energy storage solutions, the Cabinet cleared the Assam Pumped Storage Power Generation Promotion Policy, 2025. The policy promises tailored incentives, land allotment on lease, and a dedicated single-window clearance system to encourage private participation in pumped hydro power projects.

HRA for Muster Roll and Casual Workers

The Cabinet approved the provision of 50% admissible House Rent Allowance (HRA) for 13,822 Muster Roll, Casual, and Fixed Pay workers, addressing a long-standing demand of the workforce.

Ease of Doing Business

The Cabinet further approved a reduction in registration fees for cooperative societies under the Assam Cooperative Societies Act, 2007. The fee has been reduced from 1% to 0.5% of the authorised share capital, applicable to both new societies and those amending their capital structure.

These decisions reflect the Assam Government’s push for inclusive welfare, economic growth, and administrative reforms across sectors.

