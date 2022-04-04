Dibrugarh: Assam CM Reviews Preparations ahead of PM Modi’s Visit

In view of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dibrugarh district of Assam on April 28, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Khanikar Police Reserve area on Sunday to explore the possibility of using the area as a venue.
Himanta Biswa Sarma asked officials concerned to initiate steps to remove all glitches for successful conduct of the event.
Sarma along with other ministers also inspected the Cancer Hospital which is being built at Dibrugarh under Cancer Care Foundation.
Chief Minister Sarma also reviewed the finishing touches being given to the hospital with doctors and construction engineers.
Notably, PM Modi will inaugurate seven cancer hospitals out of 10 in Assam and lay foundation for seven more hospitals during his visit to the state.
Later, Sarma held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dibrugarh, Biswajit Pegu and other state government officials and asked them to take all required steps to make the prime minister’s visit a grand success.
