Dibrugarh: Assam CM Reviews Preparations ahead of PM Modi’s Visit

In view of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dibrugarh district of Assam on April 28, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Khanikar Police Reserve area on Sunday to explore the possibility of using the area as a venue.

Himanta Biswa Sarma asked officials concerned to initiate steps to remove all glitches for successful conduct of the event.

Sarma along with other ministers also inspected the Cancer Hospital which is being built at Dibrugarh under Cancer Care Foundation.