Tensions Soar in Dibrugarh as Locals Clash with Police Over Gate Closure at AMCH

A tense situation unfolded at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) premises in Dibrugarh on Monday, as a clash erupted between local residents and authorities over the closure of a gate in the Alubari area.
The situation grew heated when a large group of angry locals began protesting against the administration’s decision to close the gate, which reportedly led to a fierce standoff.
The protests soon escalated, with agitated demonstrators pelting stones at the police. In response, the local police in the Dibrugarh town deployed tear gas and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. The clash resulted in multiple injuries, affecting both civilians and police personnel. Journalists covering the incident were also reportedly injured.
More details are awaited as this is a developing story.