Dibrugarh Minor Torture: District Sports Body Suspends Accused Doctor

The doctor from Assam’s Dibrugarh who is accused of physically torturing his minor domestic help has been suspended from the post of Dibrugarh District Sports Association’s (DDSA) President, reports said.
The accused doctor has been identified as Debojit Dutta, who was also the DDSA President.
Reportedly, Kamakhya Saikia has been given the charge of the President following Debojit Dutta’s suspension.
It may be mentioned that, amid Bihu celebrations last week, a heinous incident of alleged physical torture on a domestic maid had emerged in Dibrugarh district. Following the incident, the Dibrugarh Police arrested the doctor’s wife, Boby Kalita whereas Debojit Dutta has been absconding since then.
A relevant case has been registered and the police have launched efforts to nab the doctor.
Reports said that the minor girl, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, had been with the couple since 2013.