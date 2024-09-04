New Individual Surfaces in Upper Assam Online Trading Scam

Following the revelation of Bishal Phukan’s involvement in an online trading scam in Upper Assam's Dibrugarh, another name, Prafulla Bora, has surfaced on social media.
Bora, a government employee working in the health department at Tengakhat, Dibrugarh, is reportedly linked to online trading through TradingFX in Upper Assam.
Recently, TradingFX representatives donated Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Assam shared a photo of the donation on their official social media accounts.
Bora is alleged to have established a significant black market in the region, introducing numerous individuals to online trading before reportedly going into hiding. This development follows the emergence of names such as Sapnanil Das and Bishal Phukan in a major investment scam in Assam.
Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.