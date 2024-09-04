Dibrugarh

New Individual Surfaces in Upper Assam Online Trading Scam

Prafulla Bora, a government employee working in the health department at Tengakhat, Dibrugarh, is reportedly linked to online trading through TradingFX in Upper Assam.
New Individual Surfaces in Upper Assam Online Trading Scam
New Individual Surfaces in Upper Assam Online Trading Scam
Pratidin Time
Updated on

Following the revelation of Bishal Phukan’s involvement in an online trading scam in Upper Assam's Dibrugarh, another name, Prafulla Bora, has surfaced on social media.

Bora, a government employee working in the health department at Tengakhat, Dibrugarh, is reportedly linked to online trading through TradingFX in Upper Assam.

Recently, TradingFX representatives donated Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Assam shared a photo of the donation on their official social media accounts.

Bora is alleged to have established a significant black market in the region, introducing numerous individuals to online trading before reportedly going into hiding. This development follows the emergence of names such as Sapnanil Das and Bishal Phukan in a major investment scam in Assam.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

New Individual Surfaces in Upper Assam Online Trading Scam
Amid Investment Scam, Singer Dikshu Shares Insights on Sumi's Stay at His Home
Dibrugarh Police
Crime
Online Trading Scam

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
dibrugarh>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/dibrugarh/new-individual-surfaces-in-upper-assam-online-trading-scam
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com