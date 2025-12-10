Dibrugarh University Signs MoU with Vietnam’s UIT, VNU-HCM for Global Academic Collaboration

Dibrugarh University has taken a major step toward global academic integration by signing a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Information Technology (UIT), Vietnam National University–Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM). The agreement was formalised during a two-week international academic visit, student exchange programme, and research collaboration undertaken by a seven-member delegation from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering from November 24 to December 8, 2025.

The delegation was led by Dr. Nomi Baruah, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. The MoU establishes a strategic framework for long-term collaboration across high-impact research, international student and faculty exchange, joint academic programmes, and innovation-driven technological development.

During the visit, the team also engaged with Ho Chi Minh City University of Education (HCMUE), where they conducted a specialised workshop on Natural Language Processing (NLP). The workshop, focused on advanced Artificial Intelligence applications in language understanding, saw enthusiastic participation from students and faculty, strengthening cross-border academic engagement.

Throughout their stay, the delegation held high-level academic discussions, collaborative research planning sessions, and technical interactions on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, and Language Technologies. These exchanges aim to deepen institutional collaboration and pave the way for future joint innovations.

Calling the MoU a “transformative step,” Dr. Baruah said it would significantly broaden global research pathways and provide students with international exposure and advanced technological skills.

The visiting delegation included Dr. Nomi Baruah (faculty mentor) along with research scholars Surajit Dutta, Mandira Neog, Madhurjya Kalita, Tulika Chutia, Himangshu Parasar, and Sachin Deori.

This international collaboration marks a new chapter in Dibrugarh University’s journey toward excellence in research, innovation, and global academic partnerships.

