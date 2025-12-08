Tezpur University Row: NSUI Lodges FIR Against Ex VC Shambhu Nath Singh

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Assam, has filed an FIR today against former Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh of Tezpur University in every district, demanding his immediate arrest.

The move comes amid mounting allegations of corruption and serious mismanagement at the university. NSUI has also announced that tomorrow it will launch a statewide protest campaign.

The accusations against Shambhu Nath Singh include large-scale financial irregularities, misuse of public funds, unfair tendering, biased procurement practices, and collection of student fees without providing corresponding services.

Students and university staff had earlier staged protests citing administrative paralysis — Singh has been absent from campus since late September.

Since 29 November 2025, the entire campus of Tezpur University has remained shut, with all academic and administrative activities suspended. End-of-term examinations have been cancelled.

Earlier on 6th December, the NSUI submitted a memorandum to Tezpur University's newly appointed Acting Vice-Chancellor, Dr Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya, raising key demands aimed at improving campus governance and student welfare.

