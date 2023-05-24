Dibrugarh Varsity confers D.Litt. Degree to Nirupama Borgohain

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by the Registrar, who extended gratitude to Nirupama Borgohain and her family for graciously hosting the event.

It may be mentioned that Nirupama Borgohain, through her exceptional literary achievements, has become an inspiration for aspiring writers and a beacon of cultural pride for the people of Assam. The conferment of the D.Litt. (Honoris Causa) Degree by Dibrugarh University not only recognizes her remarkable accomplishments but also reinforces the university's commitment to honoring literary excellence.