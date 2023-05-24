Dibrugarh Varsity confers D.Litt. Degree to Nirupama Borgohain

Dibrugarh University honoured renowned writer and literary figure Nirupama Borgohain with the prestigious degree of Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) (Honoris Causa) today.
The conferment took place at the Guwahati residence of Borgohain, where Prof. Jiten Hazarika, the Vice-Chancellor, and Paramananda Sonowal, the Registrar of Dibrugarh University presented the degree to her.
It is important to note that though the honorary degree of D.Litt. was supposed to be conferred on Borgohain by the Vice President of India and the Chief Guest of the XXI Convocation of Dibrugarh University held on May 3, 2023, in the presence of the Chancellor of the University, Chief Minister of Assam, and several other eminent personalities; however, she was unable to attend the convocation ceremony held at the university premises due to certain health issues. Hence, it was decided later on to confer the degree to Borgohain at her residence.
Borgohain, a highly acclaimed writer from Assam, was selected for the honorary degree by Dibrugarh University during the XXI Convocation. In a heartfelt gesture, the university administration decided to present the honorary degree at her residence, ensuring that her contributions to literature were duly recognized. The ceremony commenced with the arrival of the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar at the residence of Borgohain, where they were warmly welcomed by the family members and well-wishers of Borgohain.
The atmosphere was filled with a sense of excitement and anticipation as the members of the Dibrugarh University authorities entered the premises. Prof. Jiten Hazarika addressed the gathering, highlighting Borgohain's immense contributions to Assamese literature and her impact on the literary landscape of the region. He praised her literary works, which include novels, short stories, and essays that have captivated readers for decades.
Speaking on behalf of Dibrugarh University, the Vice-Chancellor said, "Nirupama Borgohain's literary prowess and commitment to the preservation of Assamese culture have been truly remarkable. Her works have not only enriched our literary heritage but also served as a source of inspiration for generations of writers. It is an honor for us to confer the D.Litt. (Honoris Causa) Degree upon her today."
Amidst applause and admiration, the Vice-Chancellor presented the honorary degree to Borgohain, who received it with great humility and gratitude. Smt. Borgohain expressed her heartfelt appreciation to receive such an exceptional recognition from Dibrugarh University.
The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by the Registrar, who extended gratitude to Nirupama Borgohain and her family for graciously hosting the event.
It may be mentioned that Nirupama Borgohain, through her exceptional literary achievements, has become an inspiration for aspiring writers and a beacon of cultural pride for the people of Assam. The conferment of the D.Litt. (Honoris Causa) Degree by Dibrugarh University not only recognizes her remarkable accomplishments but also reinforces the university's commitment to honoring literary excellence.