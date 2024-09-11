12-Member Gang Launches Brutal Attack in Assam; 4 Including Minor Injured

A violent assault took place in Chaulkhowa, Dibrugarh, when a 12-member gang armed with sharp weapons attacked the home of Biki Ali near the Chaulkhowa railway station on Tuesday night.
The attackers allegedly entered the house and tried to kill the family members. Biki Ali was severely injured after being struck on the head while trying to protect his family members following the attack.
Alongside him, Mumtaz Begum, Fatema Begum, and a 12-year-old child also sustained serious injuries. All four victims are in critical condition and are receiving treatment at Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh.
The family has identified the attackers, who reportedly came from Chaulkhowa and covered their faces with black cloth.
According to Biki Ali's wife, “I am not aware why these goons attacked my husband and other family members of our family. All the culprits hail from Chaulkhowa and have come covering their faces with black cloth and hurl abuses targeting my husband. Then we came out and all of us including my husband were injured in the attack. Secretary of a mosque Sanju is the main culprit, I am sure. My husband has been seriously injured.”
The police are actively investigating the incident to apprehend the culprits.