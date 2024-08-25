14-Year-Old Girl Sexually Harassed in Assam's Dibrugarh; Accused Held

In the midst of ongoing unrest in Dhing, a grave incident of sexual assault has been reported from Assam’s Dibrugarh district where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly harassed by a married man.
The incident occurred in Khowang in Moran town, where the accused identified as Prasan Das, allegedly exploited the absence of the girl's family members to sexually harass her.
The girl screamed for help, prompting the accused to flee the scene. When her parents returned home, the girl recounted the incident to her family.
Subsequently, the family lodged a formal complaint at the Khowang Police Station. The accused has been apprehended by the police and is currently in their custody.
Meanwhile, local residents continued to protest at the police station through the night, demanding appropriate punishment for the accused.