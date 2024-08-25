Tinsukia

Another Sexual Assault Incident in Assam's Tinsukia: Suspect Nabbed

The family of the minor victim has lodged a complaint at Tinsukia police station, resulting in Chakraborty’s arrest.
Another Sexual Assault Incident in Assam's Tinsukia: Suspect Nabbed
Another Sexual Assault Incident in Assam's Tinsukia: Suspect Nabbed
Pratidin Time
Updated on

A new case of sexual assault involving a minor girl has emerged in Tinsukia, with a 55-year-old man implicated.

The suspect has been identified as Amar Chakraborty.

According to reports, the assault occurred on Saturday evening at a shop near Life Line Hospital. The family of the minor victim has lodged a complaint at Tinsukia police station, resulting in Chakraborty’s arrest.

This incident follows a disturbing case reported in Sripuria, Tinsukia, where Jun Haloi allegedly attempted to molest a young girl under the guise of offering chocolates earlier on Saturday.

The Tinsukia police swiftly intervened, rescuing the girl. Although Haloi initially fled, he was later apprehended during a series of night-time raids.

Haloi faces charges under Case No. 295/24, with violations of Section 75(2) Bns read with Section 8 of the POCSO Act at Tinsukia Sadar Police Station.

Another Sexual Assault Incident in Assam's Tinsukia: Suspect Nabbed
Assam: Man Arrested for Attempted Molestation of 7-Year-Old Girl in Tinsukia
Assam police
Sexual Assault
Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
tinsukia>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/tinsukia/another-sexual-assault-incident-in-assams-tinsukia-suspect-nabbed
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com