Another Sexual Assault Incident in Assam's Tinsukia: Suspect Nabbed

A new case of sexual assault involving a minor girl has emerged in Tinsukia, with a 55-year-old man implicated.
The suspect has been identified as Amar Chakraborty.
According to reports, the assault occurred on Saturday evening at a shop near Life Line Hospital. The family of the minor victim has lodged a complaint at Tinsukia police station, resulting in Chakraborty’s arrest.
This incident follows a disturbing case reported in Sripuria, Tinsukia, where Jun Haloi allegedly attempted to molest a young girl under the guise of offering chocolates earlier on Saturday.
The Tinsukia police swiftly intervened, rescuing the girl. Although Haloi initially fled, he was later apprehended during a series of night-time raids.
Haloi faces charges under Case No. 295/24, with violations of Section 75(2) Bns read with Section 8 of the POCSO Act at Tinsukia Sadar Police Station.