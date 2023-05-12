2014 AMCH Murder Case: Dibrugarh Court Reserves Verdict

A court in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Friday reserved the verdict on the 2014 Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) murder case.
The court said the verdict in the murder case that had shocked the entire nation nine years ago will be pronounced on May 17.
The verdict was earlier expected to be pronounced today however, the court has postponed that date.
It may be mentioned that the victim, identified as Sarita Toshniwal who was a medical student at the hospital, was killed by one of her seniors and a ward boy in the year 2014 in the hospital premises itself. The two accused were arrested a few days after they committed the crime.
The conspiracy to kill Sarita was hatched by the doctor, identified as Deepmoni Saikia who was a second-year PG student of the obstetrics and gynecology department of AMCH, a month ago and took help from a ward boy, identified as Keru Mech, to execute the plan. Deepmoni and the deceased used to do duty together in the same department.
“Deepmoni and Saikia had a cordial relationship. But they were not on good terms for the last few months. Deepmoni used to call Sarita on her mobile but she never responded. After being spurned by her, he decided to take revenge. He hatched a plan and sought the help of Kiru. He manipulated Kiru by promising that he would make his job permanent. He even threatened to fire him if he refuses,” the police informed after arresting the accused.
“On May 8, Deepmoni was allotted night duty along with Sarita, but he remained absent citing illness. Sarita was alone on duty. The ward boy and a nurse were also on duty. The next morning (May 9), Deepmoni and Kiru committed the crime after the on-duty nurse left,” the police said.
The police said that Kiru tried to throttle Sarita in her sleep after which she screamed loudly. Deepmoni then forcefully pinned her to the floor as she tried to wriggle free.
The accused was not satisfied by killing her so he, after committing the crime, removed the clothes of the victim and molested her, the police added.