Assam: Verdict in 2014 AMCH Murder Case Likely to be Pronounced Today

The verdict in the sensation murder case of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) doctor Sarita Toshniwal that shook the entire nation in the year 2014 is likely to be pronounced on Friday.
The police arrested two persons, a doctor and a ward boy, in connection with the murder that took nine years ago on May 9.
Notably, the conspiracy to kill Sarita was hatched by the doctor, identified as Deepmoni Saikia who was a second-year PG student of the obstetrics and gynecology department of AMCH, a month ago and took help from a ward boy, identified as Keru Mech, to execute the plan. Deepmoni and the deceased used to do duty together in the same department.
“Deepmoni and Saikia had a cordial relationship. But they were not on good terms for the last few months. Deepmoni used to call Sarita on her mobile but she never responded. After being spurned by her, he decided to take revenge. He hatched a plan and sought the help of Kiru. He manipulated Kiru by promising that he would make his job permanent. He even threatened to fire him if he refuses,” the police informed after arresting the accused.
“On May 8, Deepmoni was allotted night duty along with Sarita, but he remained absent citing illness. Sarita was alone on duty. The ward boy and a nurse were also on duty. The next morning (May 9), Deepmoni and Kiru committed the crime after the on-duty nurse left,” the police said.
The police said that Kiru tried to throttle Sarita in her sleep after which she screamed loudly. Deepmoni then forcefully pinned her to the floor as she tried to wriggle free.
The accused was not satisfied by killing her so he, after committing the crime, removed the clothes of the victim and molested her, the police added.
Today, after nine of the shocking incident, the verdict for the accused is likely to pronounced.