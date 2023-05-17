2014 AMCH Murder: Dibrugarh Court Acquits Prime Accused, Convicts Ward Boy

After almost a decade in the 2014 Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) murder case, the prime accused, Dr. Deepmoni Saikia, has been acquitted of murder charges. A Dibrugarh court on Wednesday acquitted him of the murder charges while convicting the ward boy who was also involved in the case.
The court gave the verdict after nine years since a medical student at AMCH, Sarita Toshniwal, was brutally murdered by her senior and a ward boy inside the hospital premises on May 9, 2014.
Notably, the conspiracy to kill Sarita was hatched by the doctor, identified as Deepmoni Saikia who was a second-year PG student of the obstetrics and gynecology department of AMCH, in April and took help from a ward boy, identified as Keru Mech, to execute the plan. Deepmoni and the deceased used to do duty together in the same department.
“Deepmoni and Saikia had a cordial relationship. But they were not on good terms for the last few months. Deepmoni used to call Sarita on her mobile but she never responded. After being spurned by her, he decided to take revenge. He hatched a plan and sought the help of Kiru. He manipulated Kiru by promising that he would make his job permanent. He even threatened to fire him if he refuses,” the police informed after arresting the accused.
“On May 8, Deepmoni was allotted night duty along with Sarita, but he remained absent citing illness. Sarita was alone on duty. The ward boy and a nurse were also on duty. The next morning (May 9), Deepmoni and Kiru committed the crime after the on-duty nurse left,” the police said.
The police said that Kiru tried to throttle Sarita in her sleep after which she screamed loudly. Deepmoni then forcefully pinned her to the floor as she tried to wriggle free.
The accused was not satisfied by killing her so he, after committing the crime, removed the clothes of the victim and molested her, the police added.