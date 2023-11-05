Active ULFA-I Cadre Surrenders at Army Cantonment in Dibrugarh's Jeypore

Another active United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadre surrendered before the security forces on Sunday.
The said ULFA-I cadre identified as Madhab Chetia alias Suraj Axom surrendered at Jeypore Army cantonment in Naharkatia locality under the Dibrugarh district of Assam.
According to information received, surrendered ULFA-I cadre Madhab, a resident of Disangmukh in Assam’s Sivasagar district had joined the banned militant organization in the year 2021.
The security forces also recovered a hand grenade from his possession.
Two days back, an active cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
The surrendered cadre has been identified as Polash Moran, sources said.
He reportedly surrendered in the presence of high-ranking officials of the Tinsukia Police at Philobari area.
Reports further stated that Moran had fled from the ULFA camp and voluntarily decided to surrender. He had joined the militant organization in 2019.
Moran hails from Nalni village in Pengeri area of Tinsukia.