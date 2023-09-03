Alima’s Story: How an Assam Girl Escaped Forced Marriage after Converting into Hinduism

Narrating her ordeal on social media, the young doctor said, “My name is Alima Akhtar and I am making this video in the form of a statement. You can see me moving around the airport, you can also see security people are also there behind me. Nothing is happening around me, I am all well. But the problem is that my family has threatened me with death as I made two mistakes. Firstly, I voluntarily converted to Hinduism for which my family members wanted to kill me and every day I received death threats and to protect myself which is my fundamental rights, I have moved out of my house. Secondly, my family has lodged a false kidnapping case about me at a police station. The reason for lodging this false case is that they want police to apprehend me and hand me to my family so they can forcefully conduct my marriage with a ‘Maulavi’.”