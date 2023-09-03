Alima’s Story: How an Assam Girl Escaped Forced Marriage after Converting into Hinduism

A doctor from a minority community in Assam’s Dibrugarh who voluntarily converted to Hinduism is facing a threat to life from her own family and ‘Jamat’ and thus, claimed that she had decided to part ways with them.
The girl also alleged that her family is forcing her to marry a Maulavi so that she can enter ‘Jannat’ (paradise) immediately after death.
Narrating her ordeal on social media, the young doctor said, “My name is Alima Akhtar and I am making this video in the form of a statement. You can see me moving around the airport, you can also see security people are also there behind me. Nothing is happening around me, I am all well. But the problem is that my family has threatened me with death as I made two mistakes. Firstly, I voluntarily converted to Hinduism for which my family members wanted to kill me and every day I received death threats and to protect myself which is my fundamental rights, I have moved out of my house. Secondly, my family has lodged a false kidnapping case about me at a police station. The reason for lodging this false case is that they want police to apprehend me and hand me to my family so they can forcefully conduct my marriage with a ‘Maulavi’.”
The girl claims that the reason for her forced marriage to an elderly person is because her family believes that if she weds someone who is older than she is, she will enter into ‘Jannat’ (Paradise) not ‘Jahannam’ (Hell) after life.
“I am against such beliefs and thus, I am parting ways from them. I don’t want to go back to my family as I am not ready to get married to any Maulavi. I want to continue with my medical studies. Moreover, I want to make it clear that I am not being kidnapped by anyone. You can see me I am doing well and good. I am feeling peaceful as I am not with them anymore,” the girl added.
Soon reacting to the video on Twitter, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the DGP GP Singh to look into the incident and take action as per the law.
Accordingly, the top cop confirmed the chief minister replying back to the tweet saying, “Sir, as directed, Assam police would follow up lawfully.”