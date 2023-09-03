‘Pushpa’ Style Smuggling Attempt Busted at Assam-Tripura Border | Know How

Using Assam’s Barak Valley as a safe corridor, drug peddlers are ferrying narcotics from outside the state almost every day. Starting from deadly heroin to the supply of intoxicating tablets, cough syrups and ganja has become a common practice for these smugglers.
In particular, drug peddlers import these narcotics to Assam through Churaibari on the Tripura border in Karimganj district, Lailapur on the Mizoram border in Cachar and Jirighat on the Manipur border in Cachar.
As per sources, of late, the police had seized narcotics worth crores of rupees amid raids at the naka check points.
Owing to which the drug peddlers have been forced to adopt new techniques of drug trafficking in the state border.
In a striking resemblance to the plot of popular South Indian Movie ‘Pushpa’, a real-life smuggling not ‘red sandalwood’ though was attempted in an oil tanker by drug peddlers in Karimganj last night, however, based on reliable inputs, the Assam police intercepted a tanker bearing registration number (NL01 AG 5508) coming from a neighbouring State at Churaibari checkpost and recovered 71 packets of Ganja weighing 1,420 kg from its tank in Karimganj district.
The driver of the oil tanker identified as Mithun Sarkar of Tripura has been arrested in this regard.
Earlier, two cops of the Kathaltali Police Station including locals of Karimganj were injured in violent clashes that erupted at the Assam-Tripura border on Saturday.
According to information received, unidentified miscreants attacked personnel of the Assam Police including several people at the check post in Kathaltali after a conflict erupted over illegal smuggling through the state border.
Allegations have been leveled that mafias illegally transported teak wood through the check post destroying the barricades at the border on Friday night. Allegations have also been leveled against the Tripura Police for conducting illegal teak wood trade across the borders.
The locals of Kathaltali have also alleged that during the night hours, wood, supari, and various other illegal items are smuggled from Assam through the check post to Tripura.
Reports have also cropped up against a timber smuggler named Badrul Haque of allegedly physically attacking an advocate named Kamran Pasa. On the basis of a complaint filed by the advocate, the Assam Police had gone to nab the Badrul Haque from Jherjheri village in Karimganj. However, the police personnel were attacked by locals of the village, sources added.