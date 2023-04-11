Amritpal Singh's Close Aide Brought To Dibrugarh Central Jail

Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of fugitive Khalistan leader and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, was brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail on Tuesday.

Singh was arrested by Punjab Police from Amritsar’s Kathu Nangal area on Monday.

Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said Papalpreet was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

"Papalpreet Singh, the main associate of Amritpal Singh was arrested by Amritsar Rural Police from the Kathu Nangal area. The arrest was made under the National Security Act. Apart from being an associate of Amritpal, he was also wanted in six cases," Gill said.

Notably, Papalpreet was seen with the fugitive Khalistan leader in several photographs that surfaced after the duo escaped the dragnet cast for them by the state police.

According to sources, Amritpal and Papalpreet traveled together, changing vehicles, as they escaped the chase by the police. From Punjab, they fled to Haryana and probably to Delhi, as captured in CCTV footage, before they entered Punjab again.

A video of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh surfaced on the internet on March 29. This was the first time that any statement came from Singh since the police launched a crackdown against him. The video was released on Akaal Channel. In the video he said that he managed to escape from the police on March 18 and he is safe. He said he is not afraid of surrendering.

The fugitive said that if the Punjab government wanted only to arrest him, they would have come to his home and he would have given up. He claimed the police action against him was an "attack" on the Sikh community.