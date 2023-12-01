Assam: 15 Injured as Bus Crashes Into Stationary Truck In Chabua

At least 15 people were injured after night super bus collided with a stationary truck at Chabua in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday night.
Sources informed that the bus, which was in high speed, collided with the truck that was parked at Hatiali area last night, grievously injuring at least 15 passengers onboard.
Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported.
The mishap was reported on National Highway 37 late Thursday night. It is believed that poor visibility caused the mishap.
Following the mishap, all the injured were rushed to a local hospital for medical attention.
Recently, a woman was among two casualties as a result of a massive road accident in Assam's Bokajan.
Initial reports stated that a four-wheeler and an oncoming truck collided head-on causing the death of two passengers in the car, one of whom was a woman.
According to the information received, both victims, the driver and the passenger in the Alto car were killed on the spot.
Meanwhile, another passenger in the car, a woman, was admitted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries where she was receiving treatment.