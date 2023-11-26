Several Minor Athletes Among Others Injured in Multiple Road Accidents in Assam

As many as 15-20 minor athletes sustained injuries after a Tata ACE vehicle met with a road accident at Nangalmara in Nazira under the Sivasagar district of Assam on Sunday.
According to reports, the athletes on board the Tata ACE vehicle toppled at the aforementioned locality.
All the injured players were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.
In another instance, roadside pedestrians including a minor boy sustained grievous injuries after being rammed by a motorcyclist.
The incident was reported at Dayangmukhm locality in West Karbi Anglong district.
The injured persons were identified as Kiran Das, Neha Das, Pradeeplal Deb and Ansar Ali (minor).
All of the pedestrians, who were hurt, including the biker, were sent to Kheroni Model Hospital.
Meanwhile, a loaded truck carrying tea leaves toppled on the highway at Rajabari in Demow under Sivasagar district.
Sources informed that the truck driver was critically injured after the incident.
The injured driver was admitted to Demow Model Hospital thereafter.