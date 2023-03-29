Assam: 18-Month-Old Baby Dies Due To Lack Of Oxygen In Hospital

In a tragic turn of events, an 18-month-old baby girl died allegedly due to lack of oxygen at a hospital in Romai Tea Estate in Assam's Dibrugarh.

According to information, the 18-month-old girl suddenly fell ill on Monday and was immediately rushed to the garden hospital for medical attention.

However, due o lack of a doctor, the nurse referred her to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

It is alleged that the Romai Tea Estate hospital hospital has been without a doctor for the past year and emergency facilities remain unavailable.

It is also learned that the Ambulance service did not have any oxygen cylinders for emergency as well.

A local also claimed that most of the garden hospital in Assam lack basic facilities and doctors.

“The Romai Tea Estate Hospital also lacks basic facilities and has been without a GNM nurse. The garden management has failed to take any steps to upgrade the hospital, despite the BJP-led government in Assam announcing schemes and health benefits for the poor garden worker”, another local claimed.

Earlier last year, Situation turned tense at the Karimganj Civil Hospital of Assam after the death of a child due to negligence by the doctors and nurses of the hospital.

The one and half-month-old child was suffering from cough since a long time and hence was admitted at the civil hospital for treatment three days ago.

The kin of the deceased child alleged that no doctor was available for his treatment when he was struggling with a terrible cough. Though one nurse of the hospital advised the family to admit the child at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), the child had already died till then.

Post the incident, the atmosphere at the hospital turned violent as the family members lashed out at the hospital staff.

The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.