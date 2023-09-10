Dibrugarh Shocker: Three Killed in Two Separate Murder Incidents

A double murder incident unfolded in Assam’s Dibrugarh at Manohari Tea Estate at Mohanbari in Lahowal on Saturday.
According to initial reports, a husband and wife were hacked to death over a family argument by one Boloram Bhuyan.
The accused is believed to be deceased woman’s biological brother.
The deceased were identified as Shukra Munda (60) and Sunmati Munda (45).
A team of police reached the spot and arrested the culprit and have also seized the weapon used in the crime.
An investigation into the case is underway.
Meanwhile, in another instance, a woman was brutally thrashed to death by her own husband on Saturday night, apparently under the influence of alcohol.
The murder incident was reported in Dibrugarh's Ghoramara Chengelijan locality.
The deceased has been identified as Pramila Karmakar.
One Birsa Karmakar was held in connection to the case.